Arizona State Retirement System Sells 26,416 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,416 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Exponent worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of EXPO opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $439,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,064.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $110,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at $467,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,419 shares of company stock worth $4,389,113 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

