ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

ACIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of ACIW opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

