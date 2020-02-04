CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of CoreSite Realty worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.83. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $123.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

