Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Spire worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Spire by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spire by 3,466.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth $2,372,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spire by 25.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,564,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

SR opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.14. Spire Inc has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. FIX assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.