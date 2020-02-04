Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Sterling Bancorp worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 365,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STL opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STL shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

