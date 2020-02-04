Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.43 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,460,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 75.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,708,000 after buying an additional 179,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,612.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,228,000 after buying an additional 157,772 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 159,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,064,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 157,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,973,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $244.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.21. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $183.04 and a 12-month high of $270.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $232,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,752 shares of company stock worth $3,604,816 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

