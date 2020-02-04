Arizona State Retirement System Sells 26,120 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,120 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Community Bank System worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 9,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

CBU stock opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.01. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,200.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $503,587.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,345.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,342 shares of company stock worth $707,363. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.