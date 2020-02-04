J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.05% of J2 Global worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCOM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in J2 Global by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCOM. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti set a $118.00 price objective on J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average is $92.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. J2 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $104.57.

In other news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

