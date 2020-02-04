Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.64. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

