Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.52 Million Stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of GrubHub worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in GrubHub by 81.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in GrubHub by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in GrubHub by 195.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,792.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $48,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,929.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,925 shares of company stock worth $550,372. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

