Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,679 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of NCR worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NCR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NCR by 6.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NCR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NCR by 9.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NCR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NCR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

NCR stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.95 and a beta of 1.65.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

