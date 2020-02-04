Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Helen of Troy worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.42.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $186.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $196.67.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

