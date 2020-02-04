EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for EQT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $5.90 on Monday. EQT has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EQT by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 824,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 162,090 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of EQT by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 211,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

