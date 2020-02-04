Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Sets New 12-Month High at $832.00

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 832 ($10.94) and last traded at GBX 825.20 ($10.86), with a volume of 117585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 810.80 ($10.67).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 648 ($8.52) to GBX 807 ($10.62) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 755.27 ($9.94).

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 771.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 676.85.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

