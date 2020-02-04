Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.44

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.44 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.22 ($0.24), with a volume of 2768871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.38 ($0.24).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 16 ($0.21) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $608.42 million and a PE ratio of 7.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.07.

In other Petropavlovsk news, insider Pavel Maslovskiy bought 17,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £2,262,000 ($2,975,532.75).

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

