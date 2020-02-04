JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $500.00

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.58) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.58), with a volume of 10907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493.50 ($6.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 482.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 475.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25.

In other JPMorgan American Investment Trust news, insider Simon Bragg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 467 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £46,700 ($61,431.20).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

