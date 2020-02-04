Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brookline Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BRKL. ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of BRKL opened at $15.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.89. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $160,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $478,300. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

