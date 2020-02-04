Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Hits New 12-Month High at $508.62

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 508.62 ($6.69) and last traded at GBX 502.88 ($6.62), with a volume of 54876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.58).

CRST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 417.80 ($5.50).

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 442.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 392.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £46,300 ($60,905.02).

About Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

