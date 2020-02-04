AGNC Investment Corp. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for AGNC Investment in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGNC. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,732,000 after buying an additional 2,995,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,012,000 after buying an additional 828,696 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 19.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,554,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,284,000 after buying an additional 730,571 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,051,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,100,000 after buying an additional 269,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,411,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,643,000 after buying an additional 70,961 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

