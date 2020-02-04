Piper Sandler Weighs in on Level One Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Level One Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $191.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.87. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

