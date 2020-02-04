Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EAT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

NYSE:EAT opened at $40.96 on Monday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,853,000 after buying an additional 251,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brinker International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 6.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $9,718,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

