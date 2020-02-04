Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Raised by Northcoast Research

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a research report issued on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $211.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.57. The company has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $59,522,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Stryker by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $139,283,000 after purchasing an additional 209,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Stryker by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,349,000 after acquiring an additional 180,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

