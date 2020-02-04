Ameriprise Financial, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $18.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $18.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.00. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.40 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $167.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $121.57 and a 1 year high of $173.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 50,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,343,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,480,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

