FY2020 EPS Estimates for Advantest Corp Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advantest in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATEYY. Mizuho upgraded shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $52.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26. Advantest has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

