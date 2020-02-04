FY2020 EPS Estimates for Advantest Corp Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advantest in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ATEYY. Mizuho upgraded shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
Advantest Company Profile
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
See Also: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.