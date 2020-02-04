Axos Financial Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $27.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.99. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $33.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

