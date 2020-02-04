Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Raised by Svb Leerink (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.83. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

TMO stock opened at $318.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $240.59 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,173 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

