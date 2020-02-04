Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $117.79 on Monday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day moving average of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 875.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 66,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

