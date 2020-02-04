FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Increased by Piper Sandler

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCBG. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $29.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $477.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1,157.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.