Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Deckers Outdoor Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $9.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DECK. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

Shares of DECK opened at $187.61 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $130.19 and a twelve month high of $199.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $483,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,150 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,321,460 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 175,513 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 122,983 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $5,341,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $3,507,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

