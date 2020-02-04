Oppenheimer Comments on Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.68). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.89) EPS.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENTA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

ENTA stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $16,686,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 181.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 190,743 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.