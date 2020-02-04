CMS Energy Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.68. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $68.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,272,000 after buying an additional 164,375 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,926,000 after purchasing an additional 664,178 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,364,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,584,000 after buying an additional 61,840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,843,000 after acquiring an additional 597,905 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,187,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,600,000 after buying an additional 32,954 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,590 shares of company stock worth $1,201,237. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

