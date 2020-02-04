Analyzing Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) and Twin River Worldwide (NASDAQ:TRWH)

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) and Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott International and Twin River Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International 6.28% 134.91% 8.12% Twin River Worldwide 12.66% 22.17% 7.59%

Marriott International pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Marriott International pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marriott International has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Marriott International and Twin River Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International 0 11 4 0 2.27 Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50

Marriott International presently has a consensus price target of $139.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.40%. Twin River Worldwide has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.28%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than Marriott International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marriott International and Twin River Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International $20.76 billion 2.23 $1.91 billion $6.21 22.78 Twin River Worldwide $437.54 million 2.05 $71.44 million N/A N/A

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.9% of Marriott International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Marriott International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of April 10, 2019, it operated approximately 7,000 properties under 30 hotel brands in 130 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

