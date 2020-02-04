Head-To-Head Review: Globant (NYSE:GLOB) vs. Fiserv (NYSE:FISV)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Globant has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Globant and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 1 2 6 0 2.56 Fiserv 0 8 18 0 2.69

Globant presently has a consensus price target of $99.63, suggesting a potential downside of 19.97%. Fiserv has a consensus price target of $116.43, suggesting a potential downside of 4.52%. Given Fiserv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Globant.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 8.46% 16.76% 11.71% Fiserv 12.11% 16.73% 5.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globant and Fiserv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $522.31 million 8.67 $51.68 million $1.39 89.55 Fiserv $5.82 billion 14.24 $1.19 billion $3.10 39.34

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Globant. Fiserv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fiserv beats Globant on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globant Company Profile

Globant S.A., a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service, industrial design, mobile engineering, fast prototyping, and mobile and product strategy services. In addition, the company offers game engineering and experience, digital platform, virtual and augmented reality, graphics engineering, 3D and 2D art, e-Sports, data architecture, data science, distributed platform, data integration, data visualization, and blockchain services. Further, it provides Internet of things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, content management system, e-learning, video content production, OTT, and Cloud Ops Studio services. Additionally, the company offers functional testing, load and performance testing, mobile testing, test automation, large scale Web applications, hybrid and cross-compiled development, accessibility, API management, micro, complex architecture, software archaeology, IT service management, and software evolution services, as well as services over platforms. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing, item processing and source capture, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also provides ACH and treasury management, case management and resolution, and source capture optimization services to the financial services industry. The company also provides bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves banks, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, billers, retailers, and merchants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

