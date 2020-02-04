Critical Analysis: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) versus Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -0.21% 0.16% 0.09% Dynex Capital -178.71% 12.03% 1.01%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 8 1 0 2.00 Dynex Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus price target of $31.10, indicating a potential upside of 28.94%. Dynex Capital has a consensus price target of $18.90, indicating a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynex Capital pays out 82.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Dynex Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $828.68 million 3.80 $13.39 million $2.45 9.84 Dynex Capital $110.05 million 3.74 $7.02 million $2.19 8.19

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.