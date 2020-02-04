Financial Survey: Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) vs. NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

This table compares Champions Oncology and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology -3.35% -45.46% -7.72% NanoString Technologies -72.30% -118.32% -41.75%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Champions Oncology and NanoString Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75 NanoString Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Champions Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $12.42, indicating a potential upside of 60.63%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.50%. Given Champions Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Champions Oncology is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Champions Oncology and NanoString Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $27.07 million 3.32 $130,000.00 $0.01 773.00 NanoString Technologies $106.73 million 9.38 -$77.40 million ($2.78) -10.07

Champions Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Champions Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Champions Oncology has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Champions Oncology beats NanoString Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patient's tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions, including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Champions Oncology, Inc. markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, CAR-T characterization, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, Mouse-AD, autoimmune disease gene expression, miRNA expression, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq molecular profiling system to determine and analyze gene sequences within biological samples. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc, as well as strategic partnership with Bio-Techne Corp. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.