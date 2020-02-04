Head to Head Comparison: Venus Concept (VERO) & Its Rivals

Venus Concept (NASDAQ: VERO) is one of 132 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Venus Concept to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Venus Concept shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Venus Concept has a beta of 4.14, meaning that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Venus Concept and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 0 2 0 3.00 Venus Concept Competitors 1091 3528 5830 327 2.50

Venus Concept currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.03%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 11.96%. Given Venus Concept’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -77.97% N/A -122.05% Venus Concept Competitors -573.48% -105.83% -22.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Venus Concept and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $21.96 million -$28.73 million -0.52 Venus Concept Competitors $1.42 billion $149.66 million 6.56

Venus Concept’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Venus Concept beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

