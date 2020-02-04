Critical Survey: OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) & RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) and RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OrganiGram and RAPT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrganiGram -42.78% -6.13% -4.57% RAPT Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares OrganiGram and RAPT Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrganiGram $61.27 million 6.75 -$7.20 million $0.06 42.17 RAPT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$36.15 million N/A N/A

OrganiGram has higher revenue and earnings than RAPT Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of OrganiGram shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OrganiGram and RAPT Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrganiGram 1 4 5 0 2.40 RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

OrganiGram presently has a consensus target price of $10.96, suggesting a potential upside of 333.20%. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.34%. Given OrganiGram’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OrganiGram is more favorable than RAPT Therapeutics.

Summary

OrganiGram beats RAPT Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475 for the treatment of a range of tumors; and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. The company is also pursuing a range of targets, including general control nonderepressible and hematopoietic progenitor kinase for the treatment of cancer. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

