Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to post sales of $1.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.11 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $804.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $804.40 million to $804.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.24 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 68.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ARNA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $142,339.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $202,981.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 45,557 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.