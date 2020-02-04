$424.84 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) will announce sales of $424.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $425.78 million. Ares Management posted sales of $214.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

ARES opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ares Management by 12.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 8.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ares Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.