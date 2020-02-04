Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post $23.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. ACM Research posted sales of $20.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $106.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $139.50 million, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on ACM Research from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

ACMR opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.44 million, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ACM Research by 671.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 106.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 222.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

