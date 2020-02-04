$20.05 Million in Sales Expected for AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report $20.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $20.09 million. AXT reported sales of $22.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $84.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.80 million to $84.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $96.00 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $98.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AXT.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTI. ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 712.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 160,011 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 11.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 664,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

