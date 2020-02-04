MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MGEE opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.33. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,483,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.