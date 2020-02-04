MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MGEE opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.33. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,483,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACM Research Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.10 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACM Research Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.10 Million
$20.05 Million in Sales Expected for AXT Inc This Quarter
$20.05 Million in Sales Expected for AXT Inc This Quarter
MGE Energy Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
MGE Energy Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
Marten Transport Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Marten Transport Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
NXP Semiconductors Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub
NXP Semiconductors Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub
ON Semiconductor Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub
ON Semiconductor Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report