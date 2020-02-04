Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Shares of MRTN opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $22.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 75.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 17.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
