Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of MRTN opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 75.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 17.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.