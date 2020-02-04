NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $125.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.87. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after acquiring an additional 256,202 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $481,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,685 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $382,980,000 after purchasing an additional 476,087 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,701,000 after purchasing an additional 83,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $128,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

