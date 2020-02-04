ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ON. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

ON stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.23.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 706,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,247,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

