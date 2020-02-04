Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $331.80 million and a PE ratio of -10.92. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.38% and a negative net margin of 142.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sriram Venkataraman acquired 1,250,000 shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 203,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,952 shares during the last quarter. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.