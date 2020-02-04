Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, FBN Securities set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.81. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

