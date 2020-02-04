Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PKOH. ValuEngine downgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $367.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.13). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Park-Ohio news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $165,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 999,936 shares in the company, valued at $33,087,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $418,690 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 45.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.4% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 39.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

