Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

RIGL opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.36. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 524,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 58,858 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 598,509 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

