STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STAA. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.40 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $598,246.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,319. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,758,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,379 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 602,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $5,413,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

